Coca-Cola has chosen Japan to launch its first alcoholic beverage, debuting on Monday a fizzy, lemon-flavored concoction called Lemon-Do that seeks to capitalize on the growing popularity of chūhai drinks, Japan Times reported.
Although the U.S. firm dabbled in the wine business in the 1970s, this experiment is “unique” in the company’s 125-year history, Coca-Cola Japan President Jorge Garduno said.
Three new Lemon-Do drinks, containing 3, 5 and 7 percent alcohol, are now available in Kyushu.
A 350-milliliter can will set you back ¥150.
“This is a pilot project in the region, which has a sizable market,” said Masaki Iida, a spokesman for Coca-Cola Japan Co. Ltd.
He declined to reveal the exact spirit in the drink, as the recipe is a closely guarded secret.
They range in strength from 3 to 9 percent alcohol and are particularly popular with young drinkers, especially women.
The firm’s president has already dampened hopes of people looking to get the tipple outside Japan, saying there are no plans to launch Lemon-Do elsewhere.