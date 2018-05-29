European Union High Representative for Foreign Policy and Security Federica Mogherini said on Monday that EU "reconfirmed a strong message of unity" concerning the union's commitment to the Iran nuclear deal. She added the member states agreed to coordinate the measures and mechanisms to protect the economic investments of European businesses "that have legitimately engaged in Iran" against potential sanctions from the United States, Teletrader reported.
Mogherini stressed that individual countries are preparing their own initiatives in order to "prepare a coordinated mechanism" to accompany the measures of the EU as a whole. She stated that the union does not aim only to protect its economic interests, but its security as well, stating that "in the absence of a nuclear deal with Iran, the security of the region and of Europe would be at stake." However, she acknowledged the "complexities" of the situation affect the implementation of "serious measures" and hoped they will be put in place in the next weeks.