YEREVAN.- Armenian Prime Minister received on Monday French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian, the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia reported.

The PM highly assessed the current level of Armenian-French relations and underlined the fact of the existence of warm relations between the two countries. PM Pashinyan noted that it’s a great honor for him to host French President Emmanuel Macron in Yerevan in autumn, who will pay a state visit to Armenia and will participate in the 17th summit of La Francophonie. The PM added that the preparatory works of that key event are in the focus of his attention.

“I am confident that the existing dialogue between our two states, including between our governments, parliaments and local self government bodies, will be preserved with the same intensity. The involvement of French business s in Armenia is below the desired level. Today there are all the preconditions to bring up trade and economic relations to the level of political relations”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

The Head of the Executive expressed gratitude to France for fostering the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide. The PM highly assessed the role of France as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair country in Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement negotiations. Nikol Pashinyan reassured the readiness of Armenia to continue with the negotiation process in a constructive atmosphere. Jean-Yves Le Drian congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of being elected Prime Minister of Armenia, as well as on the 100th anniversary of the First Republic of Armenia.

“Armenian French friendship has a history dating back centuries ago. France is ready to continue its support to Armenia and the Armenian people. Our country will always stand with you and Emmanuel Macron will reaffirm this personally during his Armenia visit”, the French FM said.

He expressed confidence that the La Francophonie summit in Armenia will be held at a high level and highlighted the importance of the economic forum to be held in the sidelines of the summit. Jean-Yves Le Drian expressed conviction that the improvement of the business environment in Armenia will give new impetus to the economic partnership of the two states. Referring to Nagorno Karabakh conflict, he underlines that France comprehends the degree of its responsibility in the sidelines of the OSCE Misnk Group Co-chairmanship. The French FM underlined that Nagorno Karabakh conflict should be settled exclusively through peaceful methods, adding that any violence of use of force cannot be observed as a way of settlement. Nikol Pashinyan and Jean-Yves Le Drian highlighted the development of Armenia –EU cooperation and the soon ratification of the CEPA by EU Member States. The interlocutors expressed satisfaction over the bilateral cooperation in education, culture. They also spoke about holding new elections in Armenia and making amendments in the Electoral code.