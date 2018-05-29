Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes has submitted his resignation, in order to “continue to serve the country in the Senate; carrying out the will of the people expressed during the voting.”
The Senate on Tuesday will either approve or deny this resignation, according to La Nación. If the resignation is approved, Cartes will head the Senate of Paraguay as of June.
Horacio Cartes rules the country since 2013. Last August, however, he had to leave office, and a presidential election was held in Paraguay on April 22. Mario Abdo Benítez, the candidate from the ruling conservative party, won this election. He will assume office as the President of Paraguay in August.