The US administration has backed off sanctions against North Korea due to continuing talks over the US President Donald Trump meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, The Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the source, the United States leadership planned to announce the introduction of new restrictive measures on Tuesday. However, the day before the authorities decided to postpone these measures for an indefinite period.

The sides have made some progress to restore diplomatic relations between Washington and Pyongyang.

The US Finance Ministry planned to impose new sanctions on 30 persons, including Russian and North Korea organizations.

According to the US media, due to sanctions, North Korea’s revenues from foreign trade fell by half.

Earlier, North Korean leader said he was determined to participate in the US-North Korean as well as to meet Trump.