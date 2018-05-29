YEREVAN. – As of the end of 2017, the national debt of Armenia has made up $6,675,000,000, in which the government’s share is $6,173,000,000.

New Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan on Tuesday said the abovementioned during the debates at the joint meeting of the committees of the National Assembly, and devoted to the “performance” of the 2017 State Budget.

In his words, the foreign debt of the government totaled $4,893,000,000, and the rest is the domestic debt of the government.

“The level of the total debt [of Armenia] was 58.8 percent of the [country’s] GDP,” Janjughazyan said. “It has a certain increase in the dynamics.”

As per the minister, if the foreign national debt/GDP ratio is lower than 50 percent, it is estimated to be manageable; and in Armenia’s case, this ratio is 48.5 percent.

“The service/export ratio of the national debt [of Armenia] made up 6.8 percent,” the finance minister stressed. “Armenia is considered having a less debt burden, with this assessment too.”