YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Tuesday introduced David Sanasaryan, the newly appointed head of the State Oversight Service, to its staff.
The PM noted that this service is endowed with quite extensive powers, and expressed the hope that Sanasaryan’s activities will be productive.
“The main task of the Service is to keep under an oversight the effectiveness of the spending of public funds, [and] the course of the implementation of government decisions and the Prime Minister’s instructions—including in the anticorruption domain,” Pashinyan said, in particular. “I’m convinced that the State Oversight Service will have an important role in the objective we have declared as political; that is, to uproot corruption in Armenia.”
Also, the PM underscored the need to increase state revenues, and stressed that tangible and noticeable changes need to be made in the country.
“Davit Sanasaryan is one of the active participants and leaders of the nonviolent, velvet, people’s revolution that took place in Armenia,” Nikol Pashinyan added, in particular. “I believe that this revolutionary ‘breath’—in the good sense of the word—should also be expressed in the domain of state oversight.”