YEREVAN. – We often come across cases when broad, creative interpretations are given to the instructions, and which have nothing to do with the substance of the problem.
The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Tuesday stated the above-said while introducing David Sanasaryan, the newly appointed head of the State Oversight Service, to its staff.
“Our political statements are also often, or sometimes incorrectly, interpreted; especially what we said, say, and will continue to say that there will be no vendettas in Armenia; many [people] interpret that as a ‘green light’ for the continuation of the old ‘traditions’ [in the country],” the PM said, in particular. “We have carried out a revolution of love and solidarity. But if anyone attempts to interpret this position of ours as a weakness, he will feel the power of that revolution, the state, and the law.”
Pashinyan added that a crushing counterblow awaits all those who attempt to keep Armenia and its people in the quagmire of corruption, permissiveness for the “privileged,” and unlawfulness.