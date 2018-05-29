YEREVAN. – This is just a process of establishing lawfulness in Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday told reporters.
He stated this when asked about the National Security Service’s (NSS) conducting of inspections at the supermarket chain stores belonging to the family of tycoon MP Samvel Aleksanyan.
“I reaffirm what we have declared; that there will be no vendettas [in Armenia],” Pashinyan said, in particular. “But no one should attempt to perceive this as a sign of weakness; otherwise, he will get a crushing counterblow. There will be no vendettas, but there will be no permissiveness [for the privileged] either.”
The PM called on everyone to “completely fulfill their obligations before the state.”
“All are released from corrupt commitments,” Pashinyan added, in particular. “But no one should think that he can deceive the state.
“I call on everyone [i.e. all businesses in Armenia] to voluntarily come to that arena, recalculate the previously unpaid taxes; and that all this doesn’t happen by way of the NSS.”