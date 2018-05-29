YEREVAN. – Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Tuesday received EU Special Representative on South Caucasus Toivo Klaar.

Greeting the guest, the minister noted that Armenia attaches great importance to strengthening relations with the EU, highly appreciated the effective cooperation established within the mandate of the special representative.

Thanking for the reception, Toivo Claar congratulated Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on his appointment as Foreign Minister and confirmed EU's readiness to strengthen relations with Armenia. The sides touched upon the agenda of Armenia-EU relations, the prospects for cooperation within the framework of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement. It was noted that the Agreement is based on common values ​​and is a good basis for deepening cooperation.

The agenda also included dialogue with the EU on the liberalization of the visa regime and the launch of the implementation of the action plan. The interlocutors discussed a number of regional and international issues, exchanged views on the latest developments around the Iranian nuclear program.