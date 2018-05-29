YEREVAN. – We will have no more than 4% inflation by the end of the year.

Chairman of the Central Bank of Armenia, Arthur Javadyan, on Tuesday stated the aforesaid during the debates at the joint meeting of the committees of the National Assembly, and devoted to the “performance” of the 2017 State Budget.

Javadyan said that at this point, the inflation indicators in the country are encouraging.

“The situation that we have, the—4%—inflation we have forecast, will become reality,” he noted, in particular. “Agricultural products, [and] also a number of other factors (…) will have quite a major impact here.

“We [Armenia] will be at the projected horizontal [level]. (…). We are entering the period of seasonal deflation. We will have a decrease in fruits prices, as a result of which it will be clear in September as to what situation we will have at the end of the year.

“But now the results are encouraging, and we will have 4% inflation; [but] I’m confident that we will have [even] less than that.”