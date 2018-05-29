YEREVAN. – The status of Artsakh and the security guarantees are priority for Armenia and the negotiation process, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said during a meeting with EU Special Representative on South Caucasus Toivo Klaar.

Speaking about the statements from Baku, he said Armenia is ready to continue the settlement of the Karabakh conflict exclusively by peaceful means within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group.

Minister Mnatsakanyan underscored the need for an atmosphere of trust that is promoting peace and stated that Azerbaijan's rhetoric has a negative impact and should be suppressed.