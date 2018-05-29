YEREVAN. – Participants of the protest action demanding dismissal of the Yerevan State University (YSU) rector Aram Simonyan did not let him out of the meeting room.
Aram Simonyan met with the students at the meeting room to discuss protesters demands, however, the students blocked the way when he was trying to leave the room while
Aram Simonyan, in turn, noted that he will not resign amid ongoing pressure as he considers the demands to be unlawful.
As reported earlier, the YSU Restart initiative on Tuesday launched a protest action at Yerevan State University (YSU). The initiative called on the YSU students, faculty, and staff to kick off a boycotting of classes and a labor strike demanding the resignation of YSU Rector Aram Simonyan, the conducting of a financial audit at the university, and the suspension of the activities of the YSU student council and trade union.