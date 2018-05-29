YEREVAN. – Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received the newly appointed Ambassador of Japan, Jun Yamada.
During the meeting, the Japanese Ambassador handed the copy of credentials to Armenian Foreign Minister.
Congratulating the Ambassador on his appointment, Mnatsakanyan expressed hope Mr. Yamada will contribute to the further development of the Armenian-Japanese relations.
The Ambassador, in turn, congratulated Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on his appointment and assured that he would do his best to raise the Armenian-Japanese relations to a qualitatively new level.
The sides highlighted the importance of high-level contacts, the exchange of visits in order to develop bilateral relations, as well as exchanged views on holding consultations between the two countries' foreign ministries.
Japanese Ambassador and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan touched upon the implementation of programs aimed at developing trade and economic cooperation and cooperation within various international organizations.