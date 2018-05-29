YEREVAN. – I have no comments on the fact that Artur Gevorgyan has left the RPA faction and also come out of the Republican Party—[but] maintaining his [parliamentary] mandate, because it’s not the first case in political processes that people come or go.

National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Eduard Sharmazanov, who is also spokesperson of the now former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA)—which, however, still has majority in parliament, on Tuesday told the aforementioned to reporters in the NA.

“That’s his [Gevorgyan’s] decision,” Sharmazanov also said. “[But] taking into account the partnership relations, I’m not giving any assessments; [but] I believe the [RPA NA] faction will give an assessment.”

As for RPA NA faction member Shirak Torosyan, Sharmazanov noted that the faction unanimously decided that Torosyan leave the faction.

Eduard Sharmazanov, however, did not give a clear answer as to whether or not more MPs would leave the RPA NA faction.

When asked whether the RPA could become a minority in parliament, Sharmazanov responded as follows: “I don’t see such a danger and have no such information at this moment.”

Also, Eduard Sharmazanov reflected on RPA faction member Feliks Tsolakyan who, disobeying the RPA decision, had voted for Nikol Pashinyan’s candidacy as Prime Minister at the NA special session on May 1.

“Feliks Tsolakyan was reprimanded at the previous session,” Sharmazanov said. “There should not be double standards in the faction.”