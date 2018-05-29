Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the situation in Syria over the phone.
During the talk, initiated by the Turkish side, the two leaders highlighted importance of political settlement of the country and adherence to the principles of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, Kremlin press service reported.
Putin and Erdogan also touched upon the development of Russian-Turkish relations within the decisions reached during the meeting of the Cooperation Council held in Ankara on April 3.