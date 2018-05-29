Two deputies informed about their intention to leave the Republican Party of Armenia faction.

Shirak Torosyan is leaving RPA faction, but will remain an MP. Torosyan issued a statement saying he made a decision taking into account inconsistency between RPA and his personal views. Meanwhile, faction member Artur Gevorgyan said he is leaving both the former ruling RPA, and its faction, which, however, still has majority in parliament.

The expected vote on recognizing the Armenian Genocide was not on the Knesset’s agenda for this week as of Monday.

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein withdrew the item from the agenda to avoid an embarrassment to the Knesset, because it was unclear there would be a majority in favor.

Member of Knesset Tamar Zandberg accused Edelstein of putting politics ahead of morality, dismissing the Knesset Speaker’s words in favor of her motion.

A group calling themselves “YSU Restart initiative” launched a protest action in the Yerevan State University (YSU).

The initiative called on the YSU students, faculty, and staff to kick off a boycotting of classes and a labor strike demanding the resignation of rector Aram Simonyan, the conducting of a financial audit at the university, and the suspension of the activities of the YSU student council and trade union.

Aram Simonyan said he will not resign amid the ongoing pressure as he considers the demands to be unlawful.

Armenian Foreign Ministry did not confirm the reports on a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev.

“There is no such arrangement at this time,” MFA spokesperson said.

Mass media and political scientists are recently speaking frequently about the chance of such a meeting.

In 2017, a 3.2% economic growth was expected in Armenia, but a 7.5% growth was recorded, Finance Minister Atom Janjughazyan said.

The minister added that the country’s deflator was 2.2%, and the average inflation—1% in 2017.

The dynamics of world copper prices, the positive dynamics of world oil prices, the growth of private remittances, and the growing trade with and direct investments from Russia had a positive impact on Armenia’s macroeconomic climate in the year past.

A military serviceman has died as a result of a road accident that took place Tuesday in the Gegharkunik Province of Armenia.

A vehicle went off road on the motorway and ended up on the roadside. The 28-year-old driver of this car died on the spot.