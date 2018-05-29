Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the initiative of the Turkish side, Kremlin reported.

They discussed the development of Russian-Turkish relations in the context of the decisions adopted at the seventh meeting of the High-Level Cooperation Council held in Ankara on April 3.

"They also expressed satisfaction with the consistent implementation of strategic joint projects in energy, including the construction of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant and the Turkish Stream gas pipeline. They welcomed the successful completion of the talks on conditions for the transit of Russian natural gas via Turkey and confirmed their resolve to continue to strengthen the mutually beneficial partnership."