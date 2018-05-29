YEREVAN.- Armenian President Armen Sarkissian received on Tuesday EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar, the President's Office reported.

The President stressed the importance of ongoing development and constructive dialogue with the European Union. He said that the EU Comprehensive and Extended Partnership Agreement with Armenia opens up new opportunities for cooperation.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the Karabakh settlement process. The Head of the State said that Armenia is committed to the negotiation process mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and is committed to continuing them to achieve the peaceful settlement of the conflict.