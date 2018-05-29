YEREVAN. – The developments of the recent several weeks in Armenia can be characterized as “a revolution in thinking,” head of the EU delegation to Armenia Ambassador Piotr Switalski said in an interview Azatutyan.

Switalski added that at the moment, the government and society face big challenges in terms of preserving positive changes.

To assess the latest developments in Armenia, we still need to wait, probably even leave it to historians, he said, adding that it was not just about changing the government, new faces, politicians in the government, but was also about changing social, economic, educational policy.

He also expressed confidence that people decided to get rid of the mentality and the syndrome of the past. And, in this context the participation of young people was a key factor.

At the moment, the government and society are facing great challenges in terms of how to maintain these positive changes, the energy coming from people, the EU envoy added.

Svitalsky stressed that it was obvious to foreign observers that serious dissatisfaction arose in the Armenian society, society was not satisfied with economic development and with the high level of poverty and unemployment.

He believes that what happened in Armenia, in a political sense, is peculiar phenomena because the political crisis that arose in Armenia was resolved peacefully, within the constitutional framework, which is a very serious message to the whole world.

This message creates a very positive image of Armenia in the world. This is a powerful signal about the solidarity, unity and political maturity of the Armenian society, and this is something that needs to be preserved, he added.