The Trump administration said on Tuesday that it will continue pursuing action on trade with China, days after Washington and Beijing announced a tentative solution to their dispute and suggested that tensions had cooled, CNBC reported quoting White House.
By June 15, the U.S. will release a list of some $50 billion worth of Chinese goods that will be subject to a 25 percent tariff, the White House said in a statement. The United States will also continue to pursue litigation against China at the World Trade Organization.
"The United States will impose a 25 percent tariff on $50 billion of goods imported from China containing industrially significant technology, including those related to the “Made in China 2025” program. The final list of covered imports will be announced by June 15, 2018.
USTR will continue WTO dispute settlement against China originally initiated in March to address China’s discriminatory technology licensing requirements," the statement reads.
In addition, by the end of June, the United States will announce investment restrictions and "enhanced export controls" for Chinese individuals and entities "related to the acquisition of industrially significant technology," it said