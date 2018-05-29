YEREVAN. – The EU has asked numerous questions to the head of the Delegation of the European Union concerning the personality of Nikol Pashinyan, Switalski himself told Azatutyun.
"We must understand that before the revolution the prime minister was not so well-known in the European political circles. The Prime Minister's personal role in the developments in Armenia was remarkable. Therefore, the prime minister can be sure that he will be warmly welcomed not only in Brussels, but also in other European countries," he stressed.
Speaking about Nikol Pashinyan's possible visit to Brussels, the ambassador noted that this issue is on the agenda, but one should realize that he and his entire staff are very busy, they must work out and submit the government program to the parliament.