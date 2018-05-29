Armenian is concerned over the latest developments connected with the Iranian nuclear deal, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with IRNA.
His remark came in response to comment on the US withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal.
According to him, Yerevan is concerned at the latest developments in the Iranian agreement and attaches special importance to the development of relations with Tehran, however, Armenia “also has good relations with the U.S., and hopes that this crisis will be resolved via dialogue.”
The Armenian government intends to take measures to expand bilateral relations with Iran, he said.
“The international community needs to know that we attach special importance to our relations with Iran, and these relations are not directed against any third country,” Pashinyan concluded.