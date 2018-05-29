Russia and India are about to sign a $ 6 billion worth deal on S-400 air defense systems delivery, South Front reported quoting RBC.
According to the source, “5 regiments” could be delivered to India.
A source from the Russian Ministry of Defense told RBC that four S-400 regiments and an additional regiment with ammunition and repair parts could be delivered. According to RBC sources, India and Russia signed a memorandum of understanding on May 28. The total value of the contract will be $6,2 billion.
A source from the Indian side acknowledged with a course of the talks reported that the deal is at the final point. According to the source, the only problem of the deal is a risk for India to be slapped with US sanctions. The source pointed out that India is negotiating with the US over this issue.