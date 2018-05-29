YEREVAN.- Armenia's Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan received on Tuesday US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills, the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Armenia reported.
The Minister stressed the importance of developing relations with the United States in the field of education and stressed that he is interested in developing cooperation. Arayik Harutyunyan noted that the implementation of reforms in the education system is one of the priorities for the new Armenian authorities.
"Our main goal is to attract financial resources to implement institutional changes," he explained.
Richard Mills congratulated Arayik Harutyunyan on his appointment and noted that the development of the education sector is crucial for the country's progress.
During the meeting other issues related to cooperation in the sphere of education were also discussed.