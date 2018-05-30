Saudi Arabia rejected the statement of French President Emmanuel Macron who noted that thanks to him, the escalation of the conflict was prevented.
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry denied French President Emmanuel Macron's claim that Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri was held captive in Riyadh last November, local media reported on Tuesday.
The official said that Macron's comments do not correspond to reality and called them "untrue," adding that his country would further support peace and stability in Lebanon.
"If France wasn't listened to then there probably would be a war in Lebanon at this moment as we speak. It's French diplomacy, it's our action," Macron told the BFM TV broadcaster, visibly unhappy when asked about his achievements on the global stage last year.
Macron noted that his mediating role was decisive for the resolution of the crisis.