Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri headed to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for the second time since his shock resignation in the kingdom last year, MEE reported.
On 4 November, Hariri announced he was stepping down in a televised address from Riyadh, sparking concerns that he was being detained against his will.
After French mediation, however, he rescinded his resignation the following month and was named premier for a third term after Lebanon's first parliamentary polls in nine years.
"Hariri headed to Saudi Arabia for a visit expected to last a few days," his office said in a statement late Tuesday.
It is the premier's second visit to Saudi Arabia since his alleged detention in Riyadh after an earlier trip in February.