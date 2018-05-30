YEREVAN. – Yerevan State University (YSU) Rector Aram Simonyan has been taken to hospital, YSU spokesperson Gevorg Emin-Teryan informed on his Facebook page.
A protest action is in progress at YSU since Tuesday morning. YSU Restart initiative member students have declared a boycotting of classes.
They demand Rector Simonyan’s resignation, the conducting of a financial audit at the university, and the dissolving of the YSU board of trustees, student council, and trade union.
Students had blocked the rector’s office. Simonyan had remained in his office for several hours, and then he left the university, whereas the students had decided to stay at YSU and stage a sit-in.