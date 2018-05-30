The US is expected to impose new limitations on some visas given to Chinese citizens entering the US, The Hill reported.
According to a State Department official, the new security measures will go into effect beginning June 11.
“Although the large majority of visas issued to Chinese nationals are issued for the maximum validity, consular officers may limit the validity of visas on a case-by-case basis, as appropriate to the circumstances of each case,” the official said.
The changes are part of the National Security Strategy that attempts to prevent U.S. intellectual property from being transferred to competitors, the official said, without offering more specifics.