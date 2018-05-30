I can describe this as a process of the return of the power to the people. Also, this was a change of power at the will of the residents of the country, as well as a nonviolent “velvet,” people’s revolution. The process and my election to the post of Prime Minister have been within the framework of the Constitution and laws of Armenia.
New Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated the aforesaid in an interview with Deutsche Welle (DW) TV and radio company of Germany, and when asked how can one describe what has happened in Armenia in recent times.
“Though, this revolution cannot be called [a] ‘color,’ [revolution],” Pashinyan added. “It’s assumed that there is a great geopolitical subtext behind such a change of power, whereas in our case this was an internal process that started in the Republic of Armenia by the will of the people. For us this is a matter of national dignity, and for me—of personal dignity. And I don’t believe that someone from outside (…) should have resolved the internal political matters of Armenia.”
In response to the query as to whether the revolutions that have taken place in the past in the other republics of the ex-USSR were different, Pashinyan noted as follows: “Of course. After those revolutions we saw changes in the foreign policy of those countries. But we said that we will continue Armenia’s [current] foreign policy (…).”
And to the question as to why in Armenia’s case Russian President Vladimir Putin did not get involved in the events taking place in the country, the new Armenian PM responded as follows: “Armenia is Armenia. I believe the main peculiarity of our country is that we treat our sovereignty with great concern.”