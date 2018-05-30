Armenia is a peaceful country, we are a peace-loving nation, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told DW.
"I hope that you haven't noticed any aggression towards, for example, the European Union, the US, Iran and Georgia and other countries. Of course, when it is required, we can protect ourselves. But we have close relations with Russia, and I am sure that they will become deeper. We have good relations with the EU which we intend to develop further. Also we intend to develop our relations with the US, Iran, Georgia and with all countries which are interested in it," Pashinyan noted.
Asked about the impression that Russian President Vladimir Putin left during the Eurasian Economic Union Summit in Sochi on May 14, Pashinyan noted, that there was very pleasant atmosphere.
"We spoke only about the Armenian-Russian relations and about the multilateral relations within EAEU and within contracts of the CSTO organization. But we didn't speak about those questions which are related to the relations of Armenia and the European Union, Armenia and the United States and the third countries".