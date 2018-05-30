YEREVAN. – The new Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, recently met with businessmen, according to Zhoghovurd (People) newspaper.

“He stated that the game rules, which the previous authorities had set for years, have changed, he will not demand ‘black cash-register payments,’ some shady amounts, but he demands from businessmen to work in the tax arena, not to hide the real numbers. Otherwise, punishment will be inevitable.

“They say many businessmen breathed a sigh of relief, since working in the tax arena is convenient for them too; it is a much less cost than ‘paying money,’ ‘resolving a matter’ here and there, at the demand of the head of the country,” wrote Zhoghovurd.