Facebook played a major role during our revolution, and it was a very effective way for information flow and calling people to rallies.

The new Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, told the aforementioned to Deutsche Welle (DW) TV and radio company of Germany. He stated this in response to the remark that he posts videos on Facebook very often and when asked why such a format of communication is important to him.

In the PM’s words, over the course of his political activities and during the protests, television was in fact shut before Armenia’s opposition.

“It’s very important to have an alternative way of communication with the people,” Pashinyan also noted. “Now, my Facebook page has many followers, which can be compared with the TV audience. This is a very effective way for dialogue with the public, the citizens.”