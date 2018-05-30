The new Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, was the guest of a Russian-language interview program on Deutsche Welle (DW) TV and radio company of Germany. Below is an abridged version of a part of the text of this talk.

You visited Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] on May 9. Did you raise the topic of Karabakh conflict settlement with [Russian President] Vladimir Putin [in Sochi, Russia]?

Of course; we spoke about that too. It’s important to stress that the pacific way to resolve the matter is the only avenue which can realistically bring to a resolution. (…).

Did you reflect on the topic of delivery of arms to Azerbaijan by Russia?

Of course yes. We had a constructive discussion in this regard. [But] I can’t say what Putin has said about it.

What will be your priorities for the development of Armenia’s economy?

(…). First, [is] information and high technology development in Armenia. (…). The second phase is tourism development. And the third: agriculture.

(…) Do you intend to fight against [Armenia’s] oligarchs?

We intend to guarantee the power of the people—and not of a group of people; and no one shall obstruct that. But we will not fight against anyone. If we can create such a reality, the problem will be resolved in itself. (…).

[Snap] parliamentary elections are soon to be held in the country. Parliamentary majority now belongs to the [now former ruling] Republican Party of Armenia, which is opposed to you. How important is it to you who will win?

I came to power in a situation when the Republicans had the majority, but they couldn’t do anything.

And it’s very important to us: to organize, to have such elections that despite the results, citizens have a sense that they won in those elections. (…).