US President Donald Trump claimed at a rally in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday that people were "infiltrating" his 2016 presidential campaign, The Hill reported.
"So how do you like the fact they had people infiltrating our campaign," Trump told supporters.
"Can you imagine people infiltrating our campaign? Is there anybody in this big, beautiful arena right now, that's infiltrating our campaign? Will you please raise your hand," he continued.
Trump made the comments during a rally for Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), who's running to replace retiring Sen. Bob Corker.
Trump made the comments after attacking his former opponent Hillary Clinton and former President Obama for receiving campaign contributions from Blackburn's opponent, former Gov. Phil Bredesen.