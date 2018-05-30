A 30-year-old British man died after falling from a plane on to a runway at Dalaman airport in south-west Turkey early on Tuesday morning, Telegraph reported.

Local media reported that staff were trying to remove the man when he fell from a door. The unconscious passenger was taken to hospital where he was found to have broken ribs.

He never regained consciousness before dying later that day, according to Hurriyet newspaper.

It reported that the man had spent three days at the airport waiting for a flight home after losing his ticket.

After finally boarding the aircraft at 3am he became argumentative with cabin crew and was ordered off the plane as a risk to flight safety.

An investigation has been launched.