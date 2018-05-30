The Kazakh authorities offered to temporarily ban the import of gasoline from Russia by rail.

Head of the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev issued a draft order to ban the import of Russian gasoline into the country for three months by rail, the Nur.kz newspaper reported. The document was sent for public discussion, which should finish on June 6.

According to the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan, the supply of the market with Kazakhstan petroleum products for gasoline is 90%. In March 2017, Bozumbayev spoke about Kazakhstan’s plans to completely abandon the import of fuel from Russia by 2019, the TASS agency reported . This can happen after the completion of the modernization of the oil refinery in Shymkent and the start of production in the country of better gasoline.