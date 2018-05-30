YEREVAN. – The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan, on Tuesday had a working meeting with president Guido Raimondi of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), in Strasbourg, France.
In particular, the interlocutors underscored the proposed practice of giving special feedback to the Constitutional Court, developing draft legislation, and the ombudsman’s submitting special views with respect to the cases being examined by the ECHR, the Human Rights Defender’s Office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
As per the ECHR associates, such initiatives by the Human Rights Defender of Armenia are an example of the best respective international track-record, and they will further contribute to the introduction of the legal standards of the court.
Tatoyan, in turn, noted that his work will be continually geared towards the introduction of the legal standards of the court within the legal system Armenia.