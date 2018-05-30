A training aircraft of the Iranian army crashed in the suburbs of the Iranian capital of Tehran, Sputnik reported quoting the army's press service.
The incident took place on Tuesday evening in uninhibited area not far from the Imam Khomeini International Airport, the statement read.
According to spokesperson for Iran’s emergency agency Miztaba Khalidi, as a result of the incident two crew members were killed and one was injured. Initial reports stated that six people were on board of the airplane before it crashed, according to Iranian ISNA news agency.
The army specified in its statement that the crash was caused due to a technical problem.