The investigation on the participants in a commemoration event that was held in Istanbul on April 24, and which was devoted to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims, has been terminated by a court decision.
A Turkish court has made a decision to terminate the investigation on the detained activists and to release them, according to T24 Internet newspaper of Turkey.
The court based its decision on the possibility of using the expression “Armenian Genocide” within the framework of freedom of speech.
The prosecutor’s office had filed charges against them on the count of “disseminating resentment and hatred toward another part of the people.”