There is great potential for Armenian-Georgian collaboration in numerous directions.

Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili of Georgia on Wednesday stated the aforementioned at the joint news briefing after his talk with the visiting Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, in capital city Tbilisi.

“Age-old good-neighborly traditions (…) link Georgia and Armenia to each other,” he noted, in particular. “Once more I assure the Georgian government’s and personally my willingness in productive future cooperation.

“Today we discussed all the main directions, stressed our aspirations to have intensive political dialogue.

“During the talk we also discussed matters related to cooperation within the framework of international and regional organizations. We reflected on the challenges existing in the region, and stressed the importance of regional peace and security.

“We reached an agreement on the principles based on which the future work agenda will be built.

“The Armenian citizens of Georgia are actively involved in the building of the country (…).”