YEREVAN. – Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who is on an official visit to Georgia, on Wednesday met with chairman Irakli Kobakhidze of the Parliament of Georgia.

Kobakhidze expressed a conviction that the Armenian PM’s current visit to Georgia will give a new impetus to the further development of bilateral relations, press service of the government of Armenia, informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Also, the speaker of the Georgian legislature underscored active collaboration between the governments and the parliaments of both countries.

The new PM of Armenia, for his part, noted that working as an MP for many years, he knows the importance of the parliament’s part in the development of democratic principles within the makeup of a country. Also, Pashinyan stressed that an important place is given to interparliamentary discourse in relations between the two countries.

The interlocutors expressed confidence that talks between the Armenian and Georgian MPs contribute to the development of good-neighborly relations between the two countries.

Also, Nikol Pashinyan Irakli Kobakhidze highlighted that, through intensive dialogue, Armenia and Georgia are able to quickly resolve all matters and find new partnership formats as well as new opportunities for the implementation of joint projects and programs.