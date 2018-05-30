YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 482.83/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is down by AMD 0.15 from Tuesday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 560.81 (up by AMD 3.31), that of one British pound totaled AMD 640.76 (up by AMD 0.52), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.70 (up by AMD 0.11) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 255.75, AMD 20,110.49 and AMD 14,033.1, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Wednesday.