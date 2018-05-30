Europe will defend its interests if the United States imposed tariffs on aluminum and steel producers after an exemption expires on Friday, said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Meir.
“We French and Europeans don’t want a trade war. But if we’re attacked, we will have to defend our interests,” Reuters reported quoting Le Maire.
As reported earlier, the U.S. President Donald Trump decided to impose duties on steel and aluminum 25% and 10% respectively. However, the introduction of duties for European countries was postponed until May 1, and then extended until June 1.