There can be negotiations between U.S. and EU with or without tariffs on metal imports, said US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.
“There can be negotiations with or without tariffs in place. There are plenty of tariffs the EU has on us. It’s not that we can’t talk just because there’s tariffs,” Reuters reported quoting Ross.
According to him, China was a good case in point, having agreed to negotiate with the United States despite the tariffs on certain Chinese exports.
As reported earlier, the U.S. President Donald Trump decided to impose duties on steel and aluminum 25% and 10% respectively. However, the introduction of duties for European countries was postponed until May 1, and then extended until June 1.