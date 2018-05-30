Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met on Wednesday with the representatives of the Armenian community on the margins of his visit to Georgia. (PHOTOS)

The Prime Minister visited the Armenian Pantheon of Tbilisi (Khojivank) and laid flowers on the tomb of Hovhannes Tumanyan, Raffi and Gabriel Sundukians.

Local Armenians welcomed Pashinyan near Saint George's Church.

The Prime Minister is expected to hold open-format meetings with the representatives of the Armenian community in Tbilisi as well as to visit Hovhannes Tumanyan House Scientific-Cultural Center.