Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is on his first official visit to Georgia.

At the Tbilisi airport, Pashinyan and his wife, Anna Hakobyan, were met by Mikheil Janelidze, Vice PM and Foreign Minister of Georgia.

Pashinyan met with Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili. He also held talks with his Georgian colleague, Giorgi Kvirikashvili. The sides stressed importance of deepening Armenian-Georgian ties. Georgian PM assured that stability and democracy in Armenia are very important to Georgia, and that’s why they were closely following the recent events unrolling in Armenia.

During the visit, Pashinyan will meet with representatives of the Armenian community of Tbilisi and will attend the events devoted to the centennial of the declaration of the First Republic of Armenia.

Protesters demanding resignation of the Yerevan State University rector decided to stop protest actions.

We wish health to rector Aram Simonyan, and in support, we are stopping the protest actions, organizer Davit Petrosyan said.

A day earlier the students blocked the rector’s office, and Aram Simonyan had felt ill. Later it became known that he was hospitalized.

If the United States does not supply F-35 stealth fighter jets to the Turkish Air Force, Ankara will satisfy its need for such warplanes “somewhere else,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

He warned Turkey may close Incirlik air base for the United States.

In case of problems, Turkey will not be left without an alternative, as it may buy [aircraft] both from Russia and from a NATO member country.

Head of Armenian food safety service Ishkhan Karapetyan has handed over his resignation.

Representatives of the service said it has not been signed yet.

During the government’s Cabinet meeting last week, PM Nikol Pashinyan had reprimanded Karapetyan for receiving letters from Rosselkhoznadzor, but he was not aware of that.

In response, the SSFS chief had noted that they receive numerous such letters periodically during the year.

2017 Aurora Prize Laureate Doctor Tom Catena will arrive in Yerevan on May 31.

Doctor Tom Catena, 2017 Aurora Prize Laureate, will visit Armenia ahead of the 2018 Aurora Prize Award Ceremony and a series of special events.

Tom Catena will arrive in Yerevan on May 31 and will start his tour of Armenia and Artsakh.

A senior North Korean official was bound for New York for high-level talks with US officials on Tuesday ahead of a possible historic nuclear summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.

Trump confirmed the general was on his way in a tweet and boasted that Washington would have a “great team” for the talks which he still hopes will take place on June 12 in Singapore.