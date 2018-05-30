YEREVAN. – Consultations between the Armenian and Latvian Foreign Ministries were held in Riga.
The Armenian delegation was headed by the Deputy Foreign Minister Garen Nazarian, Latvian State Secretary of the Foreign Ministry Andrejs Pildegovičs.
Armenia’s Ambassador to Latvia Tigran Mkrtchyan also participated in the meeting.
The parties discussed a wide range of issues related to the development of bilateral relations. The sides also stressed the importance of expanding the dialogue in the political and cultural spheres. The importance of intensifying trade and economic relations, as well as ensuring the duration of the work of the intergovernmental Armenian-Latvian commission was emphasized.
In the context of Armenia-EU relations, Nazarian noted the fact that the Latvian parliament was one of the first to ratify the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, expressing hope that in other EU countries the ratification process will go smoothly. He noted that the implementation of the agreement among the priorities of the Armenian government.
Nazaryan presented the position of the Armenian side on the Karabakh settlement.