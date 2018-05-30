YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received the Asian Development Bank Country Director for Armenia Shane Rosenthal.
Rosenthal congratulated Grigoryan on his appointment and expressed hope that his experience will help develop effective activities for the benefit of Armenia.
He presented the course of programs in the field of infrastructure development, education, energy and other fields. The interlocutors discussed the construction of the North-South road program and seismic-resistant schools. Deputy PM pointed to the need to implement projects as soon as possible as an important contribution to the further development of Armenia.