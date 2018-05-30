Tbilisi is filled with the energy of the common history of Armenians and Georgians, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a reception dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Republic of Armenia that was held in Tbilisi.

According to him, two peoples are linked by their roots, and they are so strong that today we are obliged to create a joint strong, happy and free future.

“Our history, the history of the Armenian people, and the history of mankind shows that the spirit prevails over matter, love - over calculation. This is the most important formula for the existence of our people, because we were able to win where there seemed to be no chance to. Unfortunately, we often lost where there seemed to be no possibility of losing. I believe that our First Republic is first of all the victory of the spirit. And this was the spirit of that victory which made us live for millennia in spite of wars, diseases and genocides,” Pashinyan said.

According to him, today Armenia is a country of spirit, love and tolerance.

“And I want the Armenian-Georgian relations to be among the spiritual values. We should build fraternal relations between the two peoples on this background, and together they must achieve new victories, create a peaceful, free and happy region,” PM added.